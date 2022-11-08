San Bernardino voting center closed due to mandatory evacuations

With mandatory evacuation orders in place through Wednesday for parts of San Bernardino County, the voting center at Fire Station No. 98 on the 5766 block of Fontage Road in Angelus Oaks will be closed for the rest of the day.

Due to the potential for mud slides for the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, authorities have issued mandatory evacuation orders for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa, according to the Yucaipa Police Department.

Voters that were assigned to that polling place can vote at any other San Bernardino County polling station.

The closest alternative to Fire Station No. 98 is the Yucaipa Community Center located on the 34900 block of Oak Glen Road.