San Bernardino storefront fire collapse nearly injures firefighters

Firefighters were nearly injured when part of the front of an abandoned tire store on fire came crashing down in San Bernardino early Tuesday.

A commercial structure fire was reported at 2536 E. Highland Ave. in San Bernardino just after midnight Tuesday.

An abandoned tire shop was burning with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Two firefighters were nearly struck when part of the front of the building came crashing down.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was eventually extinguished. The cause of the fire was under investigation.