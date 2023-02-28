Watch CBS News
Local

San Bernardino storefront fire collapse nearly injures firefighters

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Storefront fire collapse nearly injures firefighters
Storefront fire collapse nearly injures firefighters 00:58
san-bernardino-tire-store-fire.jpg
Firefighters were nearly injured when part of the front of an abandoned tire store on fire came crashing down in San Bernardino early Tuesday. KCAL News

Firefighters were nearly injured when part of the front of an abandoned tire store on fire came crashing down in San Bernardino early Tuesday.

A commercial structure fire was reported at 2536 E. Highland Ave. in San Bernardino just after midnight Tuesday.

An abandoned tire shop was burning with heavy smoke coming from the roof.

Two firefighters were nearly struck when part of the front of the building came crashing down.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was eventually extinguished. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 6:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.