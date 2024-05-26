San Bernardino police shoot suspect after he allegedly fired shots at estranged wife on 215 Freeway

A domestic violence suspect who allegedly opened fire on his wife on the 215 Freeway on Sunday is in critical condition after he was shot by police, according to authorities.

The incident began at around 12:30 p.m., when officers were dispatched to a reported shooting that had just happened near the Baseline Street offramp on the northbound side of I-215, according to a statement from the San Bernardino Police Department.

Arriving officers spoke with the victim, who told them that her "estranged husband followed her onto the freeway, where he exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at her," the statement noted.

The victim was unharmed in the shooting, but officers noted that there were several bullet holes on the side of her vehicle.

Nearly an hour later, at around 1:15 p.m, officers attempted to pull the suspect over near Baseline Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue.

"The suspect abruptly exited the vehicle, armed with a loaded firearm, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," said the SBPD statement.

Officers recovered a firearm and holster, as well as an additional loaded magazine in the man's front pocket, according to the statement.

The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remained in critical condition Sunday evening.

Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old San Bernardino man Michael Vargas. A records check showed that he had an out-of-county felony warrant for spousal abuse, which stemmed from an earlier incident with the same victim, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.