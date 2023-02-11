San Bernardino police shoot an armed suspect

A suspect is in critical condition after San Bernardino police shot him after he allegedly pulled a gun on them.

According to the San Berardino Police Department, the incident started on Feb. 10 at about 10:16 a.m. near Mt. Vernon Avenue and 14th Street. Officers tried to pull over the suspect Renato Urena but he refused to pull over and even drove into oncoming traffic. Urena then jumped out of his vehicle, while it was still moving.

He continued to run from police and officers believed that he started reaching for his gun near his waist, according to the department. Police said that Urena pulled that gun out while turning toward officers, prompting both them to shoot him.

Authorities took Urena to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said that Urena was on parole, a known ganger and had a "criminal history of felony arrests" from as far back as 1993. Police said a firearm was found close to the area. They added that it was loaded with an extended magazine and bullet in the chamber.

Urena faces several felony charges.