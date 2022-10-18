Watch CBS News
San Bernardino police seize 20,000 fentanyl pills in drug bust

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

In a recent bust, San Bernardino police seized 20,000 fentanyl pills along with a half-ounce of cocaine.

The bust happened last week when narcotics officers stopped a car for unspecified "vehicle code violations."

The officers detained the three people inside of the car. They said the driver was on federal probation. Police proceeded to search the car and found 20,000 fentanyl pills, a half-ounce of cocaine, a loaded handgun and over $1200 in case. 

The three occupants were arrested for multiple felony charges.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 9:57 PM

