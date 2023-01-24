Watch CBS News
San Bernardino police arrest three for string of burglaries at businesses near Santa Ana river

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

San Bernardino police arrested three people for a string of robberies at businesses near the Santa Ana River in recent days, equaling nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property. 

According to a release from San Bernardino Police Department, investigators looking into burglaries at several businesses found that the crimes were "being committed by transients camping in the riverbed."

Detectives located a "sizable transiet encampment," in the Santa Ana riverbed, including "several high-value items" that included over a dozen laptops, cell phones, iPads, point-of-sale devices, Milwaukee power drills, Stihl chainsaws, concrete saws and hydraulic cutting tools, as well as "a large quantity of new and used construction equipment."

Authorities estimate that around $10,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during the investigation.

As a result, three people were arrested and charged with felonies. 

San Bernardino County Public Works plans to clean the camp in coming days. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-4885. 

