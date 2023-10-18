Watch CBS News
San Bernardino Police arrest exploding teddy bear suspect

By KCAL-News Staff

San Bernardino arrest man who exploded a teddy bear in a parking lot
San Bernardino arrest man who exploded a teddy bear in a parking lot 01:19

Surveillance video captured a man blowing up a teddy bear in a San Bernardino parking lot, prompting an explosive investigation and leading to the arrest of a suspect. 

The San Bernardino Police Department posted the details of the incident on social media Tuesday. The post shows video of a white vehicle pulling into a parking lot, with a man placing a teddy bear on the blacktop. Smoke began spewing from the stuffed animal, then it burst into the air with the explosion.

San Bernardino detectives reviewed the footage and developed leads that led to a search warrant for a suspect's residence.

Inside the suspect's residence detectives found a ghost gun, over 200 rounds of ammunition, illegal fireworks, a ballistic vest, metal pipes and saws, methamphetamine with packaging for selling, and cash.

