San Bernardino man arrested for sexually assaulting two children

A San Bernardino man has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting two children.

Investigators began to look into the allegations on Thursday, launching a child sexual abuse investigation which led them to identify the suspect as 45-year-old Joe Castillo, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

During their investigation, they determined that Castillo had been sexually assaulting two male juveniles, aged between 12 and 17 years old, both of which they say were known to the suspect.

He was arrested on Friday at around 1:40 p.m. and booked for lewd acts with a minor under 14 years of age and copulation with a minor under 18 years of age, investigators said.

He is being held without bail.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (909) 387-3545.