San Bernardino Little League targeted in burglary over Mother's Day Weekend

A San Bernardino County Little League office was burglarized over Mother's Day weekend, and the search for the suspects involved is still ongoing.

A social media post from Wildwood Little League detailed that the league's safe was among the many valuable items stolen, which also included equipment used for both field maintenance and snack bar operations.

The photos showed items strewn about the floor of the league's office and empty cash register drawers near the snack bar's service window.

It was unclear whether or not a police report had been filed, but league officials were looking to raise at least $5,000 via a GoFundMe which could be found by searching for the key words "Wildwood Little League Recovery Fund."