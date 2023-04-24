San Bernardino holds "demolition ceremony" for abandoned Carousel Mall

With a smack of a hammer, this chapter of the once-iconic Carousel Mall in San Bernardino is coming to an end.

After six years, the city announced its new plan for the mall during a demolition ceremony.

"The redevelopment will allow for new offices and commercial spaces as well as retail," said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran. "It will also allow for new housing, including affordable housing."

Contractors began the nearly $8 million destruction of the 43-acre site from the inside. The city said the property should be completely flattened by November.

The "good times" started in 1972 when the two-story, indoor mall opened — initially named the Central City Mall. The shopping center received its iconic name in 1991 when it installed a carousel inside. The downtown mall had 52 retailers lining the mall's interior, making it a destination for many Inland Empire families.

"Go downstairs to Bob's Big Boy and get a hamburger for 39 cents," said resident John Gonzales. "I remember — good times."

However, decades later in 2017 all of the anchor stores had long since closed their doors, marking the end of the Carousel Mall's glory days of being a "beacon of commerce" for the region. After shuttering, the city assumed ownership of the site but trespassers began to tag the buildings, turning it into a crime magnet.

The mall's demolition was a bittersweet moment for many who had cherished memories tied to the shopping center.

"Lots of good memories," said resident Rafael Razo. "Too many, too many good memories.

Razo met his wife at the mall while she was working in one of the stores. While he struggled to muster up the courage to talk to her, he finally made the leap. Now, the couple is celebrating 30 years of marriage and decided to take to little brick of the soon-to-be flattened building to commemorate their little piece of history.