San Bernardino family pleads for justice after 14-year-old is shot and killed

A family is pleading for justice as police are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy blocks away from his San Bernardino home nearly two weeks ago.

Despite the time, there's still crime tape left at the alley where the teenager died.

"He was just living a regular teenage life. Going to the movies with his girlfriend, just little teenage things that we all go through. Now that was all cut short over —we don't even know," mother Denise Gutierrez said.

Ayden Rodriguez's parents said their 14-year-old son snuck out of the house on Wednesday, March 27 after someone threw a rock through the family's window. Gutierrez told her son not to go outside before he left.

Within 45 minutes of leaving his house, Rodriguez died in the neighborhood near F and 13th Streets.

"I wish I could tell him 'Don't go.' I wasn't there. It's just like an empty hole," father Brandon Weaver said.

The San Bernardino Police Department is not revealing much about the investigation. However, they are asking anyone with details about what led to Rodriguez's death to call their homicide detectives and anonymously report it.

His family said another teen recently instigated a fight with their son and they were trying to keep the 14-year-old safe at home.

Now, they're raising money to lay him to rest.

"We're out here speaking for him," Gutierrez said. "I mean he had a big heart. He would be doing it for someone, for his friend."