San Bernardino deputies shoot and kill homicide suspect in Lake Arrowhead

San Bernardino deputies have shot and killed a homicide suspect in Lake Arrowhead.

"This was an isolated incident and not an active shooter," San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tweeted.

The fatal shooting happened near the areas of Torrey Road between SR-173 and Rouse Ranch Road. Deputies asked residents and passersby to avoid the aforementioned area plus the 28000 block of Hook Creek to Cedar Glen.

Detectives are currently investigating the homicide and the fatal deputy shooting. It's unclear what led to the apparent homicide prior to the fatal deputy shooting.

No deputies were hurt in the encounter.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.