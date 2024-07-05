San Bernardino County man arrested for distributing child pornography from his home

A San Bernardino County man has been arrested for possession of child pornography after deputies served a search warrant at his home on Wednesday.

Detectives in Yucaipa received a cybertip of a person who was uploading the content to the internet, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"During the investigation, Yucaipa detectives obtained search warrants to assist with identifying the suspect," the release said.

With help from the Fontana Police Department, deputies served the search warrant at the suspect's residence in the 34100 block of Wildwood Canyon Road.

"Numerous cellular telephones and other electronics were recovered from the residence," the statement added. "At least one of the recovered electronics contained child pornography."

He has been identified as 23-year-old Yucaipa man Issac Ruiz, deputies said. He was arrested at the scene and booked for possession and distribution of child pornography and is being held in custody in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Anyone with further information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact detectives at (909) 918-2305.