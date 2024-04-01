San Bernardino County man arrested for cutting into jewelry store

Security camera footage caught a would-be burglar after he allegedly tried to cut open the front door of a jewelry store in San Bernardino County Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived at Marlene's Jewelry Store in Yucaipa at around 3:30 a.m. and found that the door to the back of the business had been pried open. After entering the utility room, they found a gaping hole leading into the rest of the store.

Investigators checked the security camera footage and found a man wearing shorts and an Under Armor sweatshirt pulling a wagon to the side of the business before trying to cut open the front door with a reciprocating saw.

While they were working the scene, deputies spotted a man spying on them from a restaurant across the street. He eventually got onto a bicycle and rode off before deputies caught up and detained him.

The man, 38-year-old Justin Flood, was wearing the same outfit as the suspect in the security camera video. He was also covered in drywall debris and insulation, according to deputies.

Investigators eventually found a red canvas wagon — with power tools, pry bars and a reciprocating saw — that a witness saw Flood pulling earlier in the evening.

He was arrested and booked for commercial burglary.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SBCSD Yucaipa Station at (909) 918-2305. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1 (800) 782-7463 or through their website.