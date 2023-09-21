Watch CBS News
San Bernardino County deputy suffers minor injuries following Hesperia burglary

By Matthew Rodriguez

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy who was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a deadly Hesperia residential burglary incident suffered only minor injuries and was released from the hospital. 

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies responded around 7 p.m. Wednesday to a burglary in progress in the 13200 block of Sunland Street. 

As deputies approached the home, gunfire erupted and deputies opened fire. One person was found dead at the scene. 

One deputy was injured and sent to the hospital, and it has been confirmed that the injuries were minor and he has been released from the hospital.

The identity of the suspected burglar who died at the scene has not yet been released. 

