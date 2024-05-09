San Bernardino County deputies shoot man after he was hit by two cars

San Bernardino County deputies shoot pedestrian after he was hit by two cars

San Bernardino County deputies shot and killed a man who was hit by two cars in Victorville Thursday.

The shooting happened at Mariposa Road near Locust Avenue after the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department received a call about a pedestrian being hit by two cars.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they contacted the pedestrian and shot him dead. The sheriff's department did not say what prompted deputies to open fire or if the man was armed.