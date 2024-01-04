Watch CBS News
Local News

San Bernardino County deputies find $1.4 million of stolen beauty products in warehouse bust

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Deputies seize $1.4 million in stolen beauty supplies
Deputies seize $1.4 million in stolen beauty supplies 00:17

Deputies in Rancho Cucamonga announced Thursday they seized over $1 million worth of stolen beauty products during a warehouse raid.

The raid happened on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Archibald Avenue and Sixth Street. After detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant at the warehouse they discovered 36 pallets of beauty supply products packed into boxes. 

Investigators said that the items totaled about $1.4 million in stolen property. They returned the goods to the owners. 

Deputies are still combing through the evidence and asked anyone with information to contact Detective T. Strand at (909) 477-2800. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call 1(800) 782-7436.

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 5:31 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.