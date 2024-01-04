San Bernardino County deputies find $1.4 million of stolen beauty products in warehouse bust

Deputies in Rancho Cucamonga announced Thursday they seized over $1 million worth of stolen beauty products during a warehouse raid.

The raid happened on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Archibald Avenue and Sixth Street. After detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant at the warehouse they discovered 36 pallets of beauty supply products packed into boxes.

Investigators said that the items totaled about $1.4 million in stolen property. They returned the goods to the owners.

Deputies are still combing through the evidence and asked anyone with information to contact Detective T. Strand at (909) 477-2800. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call 1(800) 782-7436.