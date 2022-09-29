San Bernardino County consulting with DOJ to hand over investigation on deadly Hesperia shootout

San Bernardino County deputies are consulting with state officials to hand over the investigation into the deadly Hesperia shooting to the California Department of Justice.

In a video released on Twitter, Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus announced that the department will hand over the investigation if it meets the requirements of Assembly Bill 1506.

"Based on the information, evidence suggests that Savannah Graziano was a participant in shooting at our deputies," Dicus said. "However, based on the totality of events and the requirements of Assembly Bill 1506, I have consulted with the California Department of Justice about assuming the primary role for this investigation."

The law requires the Attorney General to investigate every officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian. While the Attorney General, who heads the Department of Justice, must look into these types of shootings it does not typically mean they will be the lead agency in the investigation.

In an earlier statement, Dicus said that the 15-year-old daughter Savannah Graziano was possibly firing at deputies during the pursuit. When the pursuit ended Graziano reportedly ran toward authorities and was fatally shot. The department said she was wearing tactical gear at the time.