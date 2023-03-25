Salvation Army's Red Shield Day invites the community to share in carnival-like fun

It's the second annual Red Shied Day in Long Beach Saturday. Last year, the Salvation Army Long Beach opened the doors to its new Donald & Priscilla Hunt Red Shield Community Center with a carnival, and they decided to do it again this year.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Capt. Jared Arnold said the community center is for the community with programs in place for children, adults and seniors from youth education and enrichment to sports and other various activities offered.

"The Salvation Army is known for its thrift stores and food boxes, but we do a lot more. We try to address whatever needs of the community, and develop programs to adapt to them," said Arnold.

Saturday's Red Shield Day is a free, family-fun event meant to share the community center and its programs with the community at large.

"It's a free event, and an opportunity for friends and family to come on down, enjoy a hotdog, some cotton candy and play some games and just really have a good time," said Arnold.

Families can enjoy the carnival-like setting with free game tickets for kids and indulge in carney food. Hot dogs, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn and more will be offered.

There will be a basketball game between the Long Beach Police Department and the Long Beach Fire Department from 1:30-2:30 p.m. inside the Red Shield's new gymnasium.

Red Shield Day takes place March 25 from noon to 4 p.m., at the Salvation Army, 3000 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Doors will be open with information booths and tables set up sharing Salvation Army programs and their partner offerings.