SAG-AFTRA at 100th day in its strike and makes a Halloween costume request for members

SAG-AFTRA hits 100 days of the strike with no end in sight

As SAG-AFTRA enters 100 days of striking Saturday, the guild is asking its members to not dress in movie characters for Halloween.

This is the longest duration of a strike in SAG-AFTRA's history and with no end in sight, the guild made the bold costume request earlier this week as a way to keep the cause alive among members.

"Let's use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!," SAG-AFTRA wrote in its Halloween costume request.

So instead of Spider-Man, dress as a spider, for adults anyway. "Dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show," SAG-AFTRA wrote in its Halloween costume request. They suggested creatures like ghosts and zombies.

SAG-AFTRA suggested Halloween costume guidelines to its members KCAL News

The guild did sent out a clarification that the ban is only intended for adults, not children.

Many actors and performers voiced disapproval of the costume guidelines. Ryan Reynolds took to X, before the adult-only clarification was made, to joke about the policy.

"I look forward to screaming "scab" at my 8 year old all night. She's not in the union but she needs to learn," Reynolds wrote.

With frustration over the impasse between studios and performers, some top actors proposed their own solution to the ongoing strike.

George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Meryl Streep are some of the actors that say they are willing to pay higher dues and accept smaller residuals, saying if SAG-AFTRA's cap on dues were lifted that could potentially bring in up to $150 million over the next three years.

But union leaders say they couldn't legally use union dues to subsidize actors who don't earn as much, so they continue the push for studios to pay everyone more.

SAG-AFTRA president, Fran Drescher, put out a statement on Instagram saying the generous offer is appreciated, but since it won't work, they have to concentrate on the contract they are trying to fight for right now.

And the biggest part of the fight is more pay. SAG-AFTA says performers need minimum earnings to simply keep up with inflation. They're asking for an 11% general wage increase in year one.

AMPTP said the most they will offer is 5%,

Other issues on the table for SAG-AFTRA include residual payments for streaming shows, the use of artificial intelligence, self-taped auditions and contributions to the union's health and pension plan.

Talks ended between the two parties mid-October, as AMPTP walked away from the negotiation table.