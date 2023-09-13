SAG-AFTRA actors march from Netflix Studios to Paramount

Striking members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union gathered at Netflix Studios Wednesday morning and are marching to Paramount.

The SAG-AFTRA National board voted unanimously to call a strike following the conclusion of the TV/Theatrical/Streaming negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

According to the release, they are fighting to ensure its members receive their fair share of streaming revenues, increased compensation to keep pace with inflation, and an agreement that will give actors informed consent and fair pay if A.I. is used to create digital replicas of their performance, voice, or likeness.

The march started at 9 a.m. and they will head south on Van Ness Avenue, crossing over Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue heading west to Paramount Studios' Bronson Gate.

The march will followed by a 10 a.m. rally at Paramount.

Members of the striking Writers Guild of America are expected to participate as well.

