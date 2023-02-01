Safe Streets grant targets improved safety for drivers, pedestrians

Part of the multimillion-dollar Safe Streets and Roads for All federal grant awarded to California will target road and sidewalk improvements throughout Los Angeles County.

One of L.A. County's top priorities for improvement is a stretch of roadway on Firestone Blvd., from Miramonte Blvd. to Grape Street in the Florence-Graham area.

A $21.5-million grant for this area will also cover Alameda Street, between 83rd and 94th streets; and on 92nd Street, from Elm Street/Wilmington Ave. to Alameda Street.

These roads are identified as "collision-concentration corridors."

The countywide initiative to improve roads and sidewalks seeks to get to eliminate traffic deaths on unincorporated roads by 2035, called Vision Zero.

According to the county, on average someone loses their life every five days on unincorporated roads.

California received $133 million for these improvements, with federal funding from a 2021 infrastructure law for $5 billion over five years. Targeted improvements include:

ADA curb ramps

Curb extensions

Raised crosswalks and medians

High-visibility crosswalks

Sign improvements