Sabonis has triple-double as Kings beat Lakers 120-107 for 4-game season sweep

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 120-107 on Wednesday night.

The Kings have won seven of their last eight games against the Lakers, including a four-game sweep this season. Harrison Barnes made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, De'Aaron Fox added 21 and Keegan Murray had 19 as all five starters for the Kings scored in double figures.

Sabonis' triple-double was his league-leading 23rd, with his last one coming in the Kings' victory at the Lakers last week.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 28 points. Anthony Davis added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and LeBron James had 18 points and 13 boards.

Both teams are fighting for playoff position, with the Kings pulling even with Phoenix for sixth place in the Western Conference, three games ahead of the ninth-place Lakers.

Sacramento pulled away in the third quarter after a close first half, starting the quarter on a 10-2 run to open a double-digit lead and holding Los Angeles to four field goals in the frame. Fox's consecutive baskets to end the third gave the Kings a 15-point lead.

The Lakers cut the deficit to single digits early in the fourth, but Barnes and Malik Monk answered with consecutive 3-pointers to give the Kings a comfortable cushion again.

Sacramento led 60-56 at halftime, paced by 14 points and four 3-pointers from Murray.

The Kings were without Kevin Huerter (right leg contusion) and Trey Lyles (left knee sprain).

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Golden State on Saturday.

Kings: Host New York on Saturday.