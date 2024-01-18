Watch CBS News
Overnight RV parking restrictions expanded in LA, find out where

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles continues to fight RV camping on city streets with the Los Angeles City Council voting Wednesday to ban overnight parking on several West Los Angeles and coastal area streets.

The newly adopted restrictions apply to the streets in Councilwoman Traci Park's District. The councilwoman has been working to tackle the issue of oversized vehicle dwelling in residential areas.

"The surge in these oversized vehicles being used as housing units creates a myriad of challenges that affect public health, welfare, and the overall livability of our local neighborhoods," wrote Park in an Aug. 29, 2023 press release. 

Wednesday's approved restrictions prohibit the parking of oversized vehicles, in excess of 22 feet in length or over 7 feet in height, between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on certain streets.

The streets will have, "tow away, no parking" signs restricting oversized vehicles, posted soon.

The following streets apply:

Marina Peninsula 

  • Both sides of Hurricane Street between Pacific and Canal courts
  • Both sides of Pacific Avenue between Mast and Northstar streets

Playa Del Rey

  • Both sides of Pershing Drive between Manitoba Street and Waterview Street

Playa Vista

  • Both sides of Millennium Drive between Village and Westlawn drives
  • Both sides of Westlawn Avenue between Millenium and Bluff Creek drives
  • Both sides of Bluff Creek Drive between McConnell Avenue and Village Drive
  • Both sides of Kiyot Way between Villosa Place and Pacific Promenade 
  • Both sides of Pacific Promenade between Seabluff Drive and Para Way 
  • Both sides of Playa Vista Drive between Jefferson Boulevard and Pacific Promenade

Cypress Grove

  • Both sides of Lindblade Street between 11891 and 11805 Lindblade Street

Venice

  • Glencoe Avenue between Venice Boulevard and Zanja Street

Westchester

  • West side of Barnsley Avenue between 83rd Street and 85th Place

West Los Angeles

  • Both sides of Barrington Avenue between Sardis and Brookhaven avenues
January 18, 2024

