RV, one other vehicle destroyed in DTLA fire that threatened nearby buildings

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to a fire that had engulfed a recreational vehicle in a Downtown Los Angeles alleyway Thursday afternoon. 

The flames were reportedly threatening a commercial building in the area on the 900 block of Santa Fe Avenue. 

The fire was extinguished just before 6 p.m., taking the 39 firefighters on hand just 17 minutes to control. 

LAFD reported that a small amount of fire had extended into the structure, though only contents inside were damaged.

The RV was destroyed, as well as another vehicle that was nearby.

No injuries were reported.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 6:13 PM

