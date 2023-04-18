RV fire causes traffic jam on eastbound I-210 Freeway near Lake View Terrace

Authorities closed the eastbound portion of the I-210 Freeway to allow firefighters to douse a motorhome engulfed in flames Monday night.

The ensuing traffic jam spanned miles and the roadway remained closed for about two hours before cars began to flow throw again.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire began at about 8:40 p.m. near the Osborne Street off-ramp. When crews arrived they found the motorhome, with a boat attached, fully engulfed in flames.LAFD said that propane tanks exploded during the fire.

Even though 22 firefighters knocked down the fire in 27 minutes, the freeway remained closed until about 10:30 p.m. as crews fully extinguished the blaze and left the area.