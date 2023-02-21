Runaway dog found on I-5 Freeway reunited with her owner

From a death-defying rescue to a warming reunion, a terrified dog seen scampering along speeding cars has finally made it back home.

"So happy to get her back," said Jay Segura, owner of the pup named Pretty.

Pretty's journey back home was a near-disaster experience. Segura said he left her at his in-law's house in Sun Valley for the weekend and she might have escaped through a hole in the fence. Scared and lost, Pretty made her way onto the I-5 Freeway.

"Just seeing her look around on TV, it looked like she was looking for us still," said Segura. "It was heartbreaking."

Several cars spotted her and helped slow down traffic to help her. Still horrified, Pretty refused to jump into a couple of vehicles before going through Glendale nurse Amber Streid's open car door.

"She just hopped right in," said Streid. "She just probably had a feeling I had four other dogs."

Streid's father Mark just happened to be watching the news covering the rescue and had no idea it was his daughter that scooped up Pretty.

"I was watching that all happen," said Mark. "She's used to saving people. She's a cardiac nurse. So, she saves people all the time, now she saved a dog."

Segura said Pretty doesn't have a microchip but did just purchase a GPS collar for his pup.

"I'm just overwhelmed with joy and appreciation for them and can't wait to get her back home," he said.

After spending the weekend at Amber's and a visit from a mobile vet to patch her up, Pretty bonded with Streid's dog Pancho.

"Definitely bittersweet," she said. "I'm glad they have their dog back but I grew attached to her for sure."

Pancho and Pretty are getting along famously right now. Their owners said play dates could be in the future but as of right now they seem pretty inseparable.