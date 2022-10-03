Rose Parade Royal Court members revealed

With the Rose Parade only 95 days away, the seven Royal Court members are being revealed.

The 28 finalists will be joined by friends, family and Tournament Members to announce the seven members of the 2023 Royal Court Monday.

Complete with a live band, the time-honored tradition brings nearly 200 people together to celebrate this iconic event.

Applicants from 33 Pasadena area schools participated in the month-long selection process. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship and serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community, and the greater Los Angeles area.

Participants are selected based on a combination of qualities, including public speaking ability, youth leadership, academic achievement, and community and school involvement.

The Royal Court members are:

-- Salia Baligh, a Pasadena resident and senior at Alverno Heights Academy;

-- Bella Ballard, an Altadena resident and senior at The Ogburn School;

-- Michelle Cortez-Peralta, a Pasadena resident and senior at Pasadena High School;

-- Adrian Crick, an Altadena resident and senior at Sequoyah School;

-- Zoe Denoncourt, a Pasadena resident and senior at Marshall Fundamental;

-- Sahanna Rajinikanthan, an Arcadia resident and senior at Arcadia High School; and

-- Uma Wittenberg, a La Cañada resident and senior at La Cañada High School.

One of the seven Royal Court members will be chosen as the 104th Rose Queen. That selection will be announced Oct. 25.

The grand finale for the 2023 Royal Court will be riding on a float in the 134th Rose Parade and attending the 109th Rose Bowl Game, both on Monday, January 2, 2023.