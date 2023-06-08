Rose Bowl's July 4 tradition is not happening this year

The Rose Bowl will not hold its traditional AmericaFest Fourth of July fireworks show this year, instead, there will be a soccer game at the Bowl's stadium with a firework show following.

AmericaFest has been described as the biggest fireworks display west of the Mississippi – but last year's losses were too great to continue. Rose Bowl management said in 2022 AmericaFest lost $500,000.

This July 4, the LA Galaxy will face LAFC in a rescheduled, sold-out soccer match that was originally to be played Feb. 25, but poor weather forced a date change. Following the game, a firework show will be held on the golf course.

Bowl management said the event hails to the past when the LA Galaxy used to play at the stadium and a fireworks show would follow.

While the match is sold-out, Bowl management said neighbors around the stadium can still enjoy the fireworks.