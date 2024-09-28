Rose Bowl selected as venue for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The twelve venues selected to host the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup were announced on Saturday, with one of Southern California's most iconic stadiums finding itself on the impressive list.

Tournament play, which will feature the world's 32 best clubs, begins on June 15 and lasts through the better part of the next month before the final at MetLife Stadium in New York on July 13.

Among the 12 other stadiums is the Rose Bowl, home of The Grandaddy of Them All" and the UCLA Bruins during the college football season. The Pasadena landmark has hosted a number of major events since officially opening in 1922, including five Super Bowls, the 1994 FIFA World Cup Final, the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup Final and the 1984 Olympic Gold Medal Match.

While it was not selected as one of the stadiums to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Rose Bowl was picked for use as a venue when the Summer Olympics head to Los Angeles in 2028.

Other venues to host next year's event include:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC

TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL

GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL

Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, FL

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lumen Field in Seattle, WA

Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

"Football is the most popular sport on the planet, and in 2025 a new era for club football will kick off when FIFA stages the greatest, most inclusive and merit-based global club competition right here in the United States," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement. "This new FIFA competition is the only true example in worldwide club football of real solidarity and inclusivity, allowing the best clubs from Africa, Asia, Central and North America and Oceania to play the powerhouses of Europe and South America in an incredible new World Cup which will impact enormously the growth of club football and talent globally."

The draw for which clubs will play in the tournament is slated for December. Most recently, Manchester City won the event in 2023.