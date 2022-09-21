Rollover crash briefly shuts down both sides of the 5 Freeway in Silver Lake

A rollover crash briefly shut down the 5 Freeway in both directions in Silver Lake early Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 1:50 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at Griffith Park Drive. One of the cars rolled over and the woman inside was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The vehicles involved in the crash were going northbound. But the crash involved the center divider, which looked as if a big bite was taken out of it. The impact sent large chunks of concrete into southbound lanes, hitting three other cars.

Crews have since cleaned up all the concrete debris and all lanes were back open by 2:30 a.m.