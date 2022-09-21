Watch CBS News
Rollover crash briefly shuts down both sides of the 5 Freeway in Silver Lake

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Rollover crash in Silver Lake briefly shuts down 5 Freeway
Rollover crash in Silver Lake briefly shuts down 5 Freeway 00:28

A rollover crash briefly shut down the 5 Freeway in both directions in Silver Lake early Wednesday.

5-fwy-rollover-silver-lake.jpg

The crash happened at about 1:50 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at Griffith Park Drive. One of the cars rolled over and the woman inside was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The vehicles involved in the crash were going northbound. But the crash involved the center divider, which looked as if a big bite was taken out of it. The impact sent large chunks of concrete into southbound lanes, hitting three other cars.

Crews have since cleaned up all the concrete debris and all lanes were back open by 2:30 a.m.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

