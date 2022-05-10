Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan, turns up in jail after being reported missing by her family

Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan King, who was believed to be missing for 10 days, has been in custody for nearly two weeks after being arrested on suspicion of burglary by the LAPD

King, 29, was reported missing by her family on Friday, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Her family had been working to publicize her disappearance when the LAPD confirmed she was in their custody.

King was arrested by the LAPD on April 28 on suspicion of residential burglary. She is being held on $25,000 and was being housed at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records. King is scheduled to make her next court appearance on May 16.

The family told Santa Monica police King was last seen in Las Vegas on April 26 and had been planning to visit the beach in Santa Monica and family in Fullerton. King last contacted her family on April 27, when she told them she lost her cell phone and was using a stranger's phone, according to Santa Monica police.

King's father, Rodney King, became a public figure when video of his beating by LAPD officers made worldwide news. The acquittal of the officers ignited the Los Angeles riots 30 years ago last month.