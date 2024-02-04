Rockslide shuts down 5 Freeway transition to 110 in LA

A SigAlert was issued in Los Angeles Sunday on the southbound I-5 transition to the southbound I-110 due to a rockslide as a storm brought heavy rain and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

Both lanes will be closed until further notice, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SIGALERT ISSUED IN LOS ANGELES: SB I-5 TRANSITION TO SB I-110 BOTH LANES WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE DUE TO A ROCKSLIDE — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) February 5, 2024

The severe weather prompted Gov.Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in eight counties, including Los Angeles and Orange. LA later declared its own state of emergency.

"Los Angeles County is taking action to protect our communities during the storm and to recover from any impacts that may result," said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Lindsey P. Horvath.

The emergency proclamation will help expedite procurement of vital supplies and resources, deployment of disaster service workers and the use of emergency protective measures such as evacuation orders.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for most of Los Angeles County, lasting until midnight. The city of Torrance also issued a flood warning Sunday evening, cautioning that debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents were urged to take immediate precautions to protect life and property and avoid nonessential travel.

Rain will continue through Tuesday and brings a high threat of flooding. The highest rainfall totals are expected in LA County, 4 to 8 inches in the Metro area and 8 to 14 inches in the mountains and foothills, according to the NWS. With the heavy rain expected to linger into Monday, officials have asked people to work from home if possible.