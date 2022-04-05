Watch CBS News

Robinson's 42 in Dodger blue for all uniforms on April 15

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/AP

Robinson's 42 in Dodger blue for all uniforms on April 15 00:17

All major league players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear Jackie Robinson's No. 42 in Dodger blue for the first time on April 15, the 75th anniversary of his breaking the major league color barrier.

Major League Baseball retired Robinson's number in 1997 and all uniformed personnel have worn 42 on Jackie Robinson Day since 2009, but this will be the first time the numbers all will be in the color of Robinson's Dodgers.

A 75th anniversary logo will appear on umpires' uniforms.

The Dodgers will host the Cincinnati Reds for that special game at 7:10 p.m. on AppleTV+. The first 40,000 fans in attendance that night at Dodger Stadium will receive a promotional Jackie Robinson Jersey.

First published on April 4, 2022 / 5:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.