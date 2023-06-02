Watch CBS News
Local News

Robbery suspects steal $14,000 worth of merchandise from Coach store in Commerce

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Robbery suspects ravage Commerce Coach store and steal $14,000 worth of merchandise
Robbery suspects ravage Commerce Coach store and steal $14,000 worth of merchandise 00:51

A group of five women rushed to grab anything they could steal at a Coach store before deputies arrived.

The brazen robbery happened at around 9 p.m., when the Citadel Outlet was closing for the night. Authorities believe that the thieves made off with $14,000 of merchandise.

The suspects were described to be between the age of 20-25 years old. They were last seen running northbound through the parking lot.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 10:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.