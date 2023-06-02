Robbery suspects steal $14,000 worth of merchandise from Coach store in Commerce
A group of five women rushed to grab anything they could steal at a Coach store before deputies arrived.
The brazen robbery happened at around 9 p.m., when the Citadel Outlet was closing for the night. Authorities believe that the thieves made off with $14,000 of merchandise.
The suspects were described to be between the age of 20-25 years old. They were last seen running northbound through the parking lot.
