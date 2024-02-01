Robbery suspects pistol-whip, drag man through Melrose salon

Police need help finding the final suspect who pistol-whipped and dragged a man along the floor of a Melrose salon as he tried to rip the victim's watch off his wrist on Tuesday.

It happened in the afternoon near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Harper Avenue at about 4:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Security camera footage showed the victim stumbling into the salon as a man in a gray, hooded jumpsuit chased after him.

The victim briefly escaped but was pulled to the front of the store at gunpoint. The hooded suspect then pinned him to a chair and pistol-whipped him several times before his accomplice ran into the salon to help.

The suspects ripped the watch off the victim's wrist. LAPD

The pair violently yanked the victim's arm, throwing him around the front of the store and dragging him along the marble floor. When they finally ripped the watch off his wrist they ran out of the salon and jumped into a white 2014 Toyota Corolla.

A day later, one of the suspects Demetri Sherman was tracked down to Riverside County, where deputies stopped and detained him while he was driving a 2014 Toyota Corolla matching the getaway vehicle's description.

Investigators are still looking for the first suspect that pistol-whipped his victim. He's described as a 20 to 25-year-old man, who's about 5 foot 9 and weighs about 170 pounds.

Detectives would also like to speak to the victim.

Anyone with information should call Detective A. Aguayo at (213) 922-8215 or 1(877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.