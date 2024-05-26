Robbery suspects arrested at end of pursuit in Lynwood

Robbery suspects arrested at end of pursuit on 710 Freeway in Lynwood

Five robbery suspects were arrested at the end of a pursuit that began in Orange County and ended in Lynwood on Sunday.

The chase started sometime before 6:30 p.m., according to Santa Ana Police Department officers, who say that the group was wanted for three different robberies that had happened just prior.

Police say that the suspects robbed a Nordstrom Rack in Tustin and two DSW shoe store locations in Santa Ana before the pursuit.

It finally came to an end once the suspects reached the 710 Freeway in Lynwood in Los Angeles County after leading pursing officers from both SAPD and the California Highway Patrol from Orange County.

SkyCal was overhead as the five suspects were taken into custody.

No further information was provided.

The incident created a massive snarl of traffic on the freeway, which could be seen stretching back for miles.