Watch CBS News
Local News

Robbery suspect barricaded inside motel in Westlake

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Robbery suspect barricaded inside Westlake motel
Robbery suspect barricaded inside Westlake motel 00:30

A massive police presence flooded the parking lot of a Westlake motel early Monday morning, after a reported robbery suspect barricaded themselves inside. 

The situation reportedly began at around 4:30 a.m. at the motel located on N. Alvarado Street. 

A SWAT team was called to the scene to assist with negotiations, as well as agents with Los Angeles Police Department's Gangs and Narcotics Division. 

As a result, authorities evacuated all other people inside of the motel and Lake Street Primary School, located nearby, was placed on lockdown. 

Drivers were advised to avoid the area due to a series of road closures as the standoff continued well past 10 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 10:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.