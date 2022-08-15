Robbery suspect barricaded inside motel in Westlake

A massive police presence flooded the parking lot of a Westlake motel early Monday morning, after a reported robbery suspect barricaded themselves inside.

The situation reportedly began at around 4:30 a.m. at the motel located on N. Alvarado Street.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to assist with negotiations, as well as agents with Los Angeles Police Department's Gangs and Narcotics Division.

As a result, authorities evacuated all other people inside of the motel and Lake Street Primary School, located nearby, was placed on lockdown.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area due to a series of road closures as the standoff continued well past 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.