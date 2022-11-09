Watch CBS News
CBS News Los Angeles

Road rage shooting suspect arrested

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A San Bernadino road rage shooting suspect was arrested Monday. 

California Highway Patrol investigators used license plate information to locate 21-year-old Anthony Barragan of San Bernadino who is believed to be the person who shot at the passenger side of the victim's vehicle on Interstate 215, September 25. 

CHP investigators located evidence and the firearm believed to be used by the suspect during the shooting.

Barragan was booked into Central Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Any witnesses who may have observed this incident are encouraged to call CHP Officer G. Lomenick, at (909) 383-4247. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 12:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.