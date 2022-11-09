Road rage shooting suspect arrested

A San Bernadino road rage shooting suspect was arrested Monday.

California Highway Patrol investigators used license plate information to locate 21-year-old Anthony Barragan of San Bernadino who is believed to be the person who shot at the passenger side of the victim's vehicle on Interstate 215, September 25.

CHP investigators located evidence and the firearm believed to be used by the suspect during the shooting.

Barragan was booked into Central Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Any witnesses who may have observed this incident are encouraged to call CHP Officer G. Lomenick, at (909) 383-4247.