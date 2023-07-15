Watch CBS News
Road closures in place as firefighters respond to Rabbit Fire in Lakeview

By Danielle Radin

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department units are responding to a roughly 600-acre brush fire burning in the area of Alessandro Blvd. and Jack Rabbit Trail in the community of Lakeview, southeast of Moreno Valley.

The Rabbit Fire broke out around 3:26 p.m. Friday. As of 5:49 p.m., it is 0% contained. 

A road closure is in place on Gilman Springs from Alessandro Blvd to Highway 79 and Bridge Street from Gilman Springs Road to Ramona Expy. 

Firefighters said the fire is burning at a rapid rate of speed and quickly jumped from 20 acres to 600 acres. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

