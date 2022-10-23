Watch CBS News
Riverside sheriffs arrest drug dealer who sold drugs laced with fentanyl

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

After a months long investigation, Riverside County sheriffs arrested a man they believe sold drugs laced with fentanyl to an 18-year-old man, who died as a result to ingesting the drug. 

Sheriff deputies arrested Moisses Haro, a 21-year-old resident of Moreno Valley, on Thursday for selling fentanyl to Juan Jose Villasenor in April. 

Sheriffs deputies located Haro in Anaheim and arrested him without any incident. 

He was booked for murder for the death of Villasenor.

