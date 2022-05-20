Watch CBS News
Riverside school employee arrested for giving students fentanyl

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Riverside police arrested a school employee for providing fentanyl to students, one of whom overdosed and died.

Melissa Harloam-Garrison, 46, was a bus driver and security guard for Bright Futures Academy, a school that serves students with special needs. 

Police were first alerted about Harloam-Garrison's dealings after an incorrigible juvenile was found on the school's campus at 9994 County Farm Road on May 17. After a school investigation revealed that she was the suspect supplying drugs to students, police searched her home. They found over 100 fentanyl pills, two handguns and various types of ammunition. 

Harloam-Garrison was arrested and booked for possession of narcotics for sale, sale of narcotics to minors, possession of controlled substances, a drug addict in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus, being a person prohibited for owning or possessing a firearm and child endangerment. She is being held on a $50,000 bail. 

Her husband, David Garrison, 56, was arrested and booked for possessing a firearm on campus and being a person prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. He is being held on a $25,000 bail. 

