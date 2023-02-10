Watch CBS News
Riverside Rite Aid evacuated due to an armed man displaying erratic behavior

By KCAL-News Staff

A Riverside Rite Aid Pharmacy on Canyon Crest Drive was evacuated around 4 p.m. Thursday as police reported a man with a knife barricaded himself inside a store freezer. The original call to the police stated a man walked into the store yelling, armed with knives.

Riverside police say they are working to de-escalate the situation, and are asking shoppers to avoid the area.

No further information is available.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 5:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

