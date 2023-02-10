Riverside Rite Aid evacuated due to an armed man displaying erratic behavior

Riverside Rite Aid evacuated as an armed man barricades himself inside of store's freezer

Riverside Rite Aid evacuated as an armed man barricades himself inside of store's freezer

Riverside Rite Aid evacuated as an armed man barricades himself inside of store's freezer

A Riverside Rite Aid Pharmacy on Canyon Crest Drive was evacuated around 4 p.m. Thursday as police reported a man with a knife barricaded himself inside a store freezer. The original call to the police stated a man walked into the store yelling, armed with knives.

Riverside police say they are working to de-escalate the situation, and are asking shoppers to avoid the area.

No further information is available.