Riverside police shoot and kill man after he allegedly brandished a firearm

Riverside police shot and killed a man after he allegedly brandished a firearm during a vehicle check early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment driveway in the 3600 block of Banbury Drive in the city's La Sierra neighborhood, according to the Riverside Police Department.

After incapacitating the suspect, officers started life-saving measures before paramedics arrived. The suspect died at the hospital.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has taken over the investigation into the shooting.

Investigators said they recovered a firearm at the scene. THe suspect was identified as 26-year-old Ryan Joseph Smith.