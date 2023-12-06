Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside police shoot and kill man after he allegedly brandished a firearm

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Riverside police shot and killed a man after he allegedly brandished a firearm during a vehicle check early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment driveway in the 3600 block of Banbury Drive in the city's La Sierra neighborhood, according to the Riverside Police Department.

After incapacitating the suspect, officers started life-saving measures before paramedics arrived. The suspect died at the hospital.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has taken over the investigation into the shooting. 

Investigators said they recovered a firearm at the scene. THe suspect was identified as 26-year-old Ryan Joseph Smith. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 4:39 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.