Riverside police officer killed in off-duty crash in Nuevo
An off-duty Riverside Police Department officer was killed during a crash Monday.
According to RPD Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback, the crash occurred at around 7:15 p.m. on Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue in Nuevo.
"We can confirm it was one of our officers who died off-duty in the traffic accident, but we are holding off a little longer before we publicly identify him," Railsback said.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
