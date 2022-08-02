Riverside police officer killed in off-duty crash in Nuevo

An off-duty Riverside Police Department officer was killed during a crash Monday.

According to RPD Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback, the crash occurred at around 7:15 p.m. on Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue in Nuevo.

"We can confirm it was one of our officers who died off-duty in the traffic accident, but we are holding off a little longer before we publicly identify him," Railsback said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

