Riverside police officer killed in off-duty crash in Nuevo

An off-duty Riverside Police Department officer was killed during a crash Monday. 

According to RPD Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback, the crash occurred at around 7:15 p.m. on Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Avenue in Nuevo. 

"We can confirm it was one of our officers who died off-duty in the traffic accident, but we are holding off a little longer before we publicly identify him," Railsback said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

August 2, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

