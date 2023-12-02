Riverside police arrest three for road rage shooting in downtown area

Police have arrested three people in connection with a road rage incident turned shooting in the downtown area of Riverside in late November.

Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of 6th Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 after learning of a reported shooting that had just happened in the area, according to a statement from Riverside Police Department.

Jahiden Person (left), Samiyah Moore (center) and Jeffrey Robinson (right). Riverside Police Department

Upon their arrival, police were able to locate evidence from the shooting, but none of the involved parties were still at the scene.

"Their initial investigation determined an altercation between three people over an apparent road rage and gunfire was exchanged," investigators noted.

No one was struck in the shooting.

While they continued the investigation, detectives were able to identify the three shooting suspects as Jahiden Person and Samiyah Moore, both 21, and 41-year-old Jeffrey Robinson, all residents of Riverside.

All three were arrested this week on Wednesday and Thursday after investigators executed search warrants.

Person and Moore were both booked for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. Additionally, Samiyah was charged with brandishing a firearm and Person was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also conected to a recent armed robbery that happened on Nov. 7 at an AutoZone in the 1900 block of University Avenue, officers noted.

Robinson was also booked for assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As they continue to investigate the incident, detectives ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 353-7105.