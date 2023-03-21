Riverside park rangers shot at after breaking up apparent drug deal

A pair of Riverside park rangers fled for their lives after stumbling upon an apparent drug deal.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the two park rangers inadvertently interrupted the apparent drug deal during one of their daily park patrols.

The rangers said they witnessed a vehicle recklessly drive by them and meet up with another car in the parking lot. The occupants inside briefly interacted before spotting the rangers' truck and trying to get away.

According to police, one of the cars tried to ram the patrol before shooting at them. Rangers drove away from the area before calling officers for help. However, the suspects were long gone when units arrived.

After a days-long investigation, officers discovered video of the incident and tracked down the driver suspected of shooting at the rangers.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jean Marcos Jimenez, was previously arrested by police for illegal narcotics sales and assault weapons violations in August 2022. The officer tracked Jimenez to Norco where he allegedly rammed one of the officer's vehicles during his getaway.

Police said they seized nine ounces of suspected fentanyl, 120 ounces of marijuana, 19 ounces of Psilocybin mushrooms as well as 320 packages of marijuana and mushroom candy. Additionally, officers retrieved a handgun, ammunition, catch and other drug paraphernalia.

After arresting Jimenez, investigators discovered the 19-year-old had been in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl for several years.

Altogether, Jimenez was a booked for:

Assault with a deadly weapon

Negligent discharge of a firearm

Possession of illegal narcotics and marijuana for the purposes of sales

Weapons Violations

Intimidation and/or dissuasion of a witness

Commission of a felony while out on bail

Lewd and lascivious acts with a child and child endangerment

He is currently being held on $350,000 bail.