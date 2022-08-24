Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside man kills burglary suspect during home invasion turned shootout

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Homeowner fatally shoots robbery suspect in Riverside
Homeowner fatally shoots robbery suspect in Riverside 00:33

A large scale investigation is underway in Riverside after a man opened fire on a group of suspects attempting to invade his apartment, killing one.

According to police, a group of burglary suspects attempted to enter the man's apartment located at a complex on Sycamore Canyon Road at around 1:40 a.m. when he grabbed a gun and opened fire, killing one of the attempted burglars. 

At least one of the suspects was armed, returning fire and striking the homeowner, who is said to have suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body but is expected to survive. 

As they surveyed the scene, officers also located the burglary suspect who had been shot inside of a vehicle in the parking lot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. 

Officers, assisted by a K9 team, are still searching for the other suspects involved in the incident. 

More to come. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 5:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.