Riverside jewelry store robbed, suspects at large
The Riverside Police Department was investigating a robbery at a jewelry store in Riverside Saturday.
It happened around 11 a.m. at the Geneva Jewelry store at 4225 Canyon Crest Towne Center. Police said at least two suspects entered the store, committed a smash-and-grab style robbery, and fled. They are currently at large.
Officers conducted an investigation at the store into the afternoon. No suspect information has been released.
