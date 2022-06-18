Watch CBS News
Riverside dance instructor arrested for sexually abusing former student for several years

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

On Thursday, Riverside Police arrested a 47-year-old dance instructor for sexually abusing a former student when she was a minor. 

The victim reported the abuse to police in early June. According to the woman, her former dance instructor, Quincy John Jacinto, had abused her when she was a minor until 2020. Police said that most of the abuse happened inside the Riverside Dance Academy off the 1300 block of Alessandro Boulevard. 

It's unclear if there are additional victims but the Riverside Police Department encourages anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Cory Camp at (951) 353-7950 or CLCamp@RiversideCA.gov.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the department's email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 6:38 PM

